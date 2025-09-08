DC Visits Flood-hit Village Of Bajwat
Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali on Monday visited the flood-affected
village of Sadrpura in the Bajwat area to assess the damage caused by recent
flooding and oversee ongoing relief activities.
During the visit, the deputy commissioner inspected the affected houses,
livestock losses, and damaged infrastructure. She directed the departments
concerned to ensure timely relief and rehabilitation measures for the affected
families.
Relief items including LPG cylinders, stoves, mosquito nets, and ration bags
were distributed among the flood-hit residents with the cooperation of various
non-governmental welfare organizations.
Speaking on the occasion, Saba Asghar Ali emphasized the need for coordinated
efforts between the government and civil society to provide swift assistance to
those affected by natural calamities.
She appreciated the active role of welfare organizations, terming their services
as commendable in supporting the affected communities.
