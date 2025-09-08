Open Menu

DC Visits Flood-hit Village Of Bajwat

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 03:50 PM

DC visits flood-hit village of Bajwat

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali on Monday visited the flood-affected

village of Sadrpura in the Bajwat area to assess the damage caused by recent

flooding and oversee ongoing relief activities.

During the visit, the deputy commissioner inspected the affected houses,

livestock losses, and damaged infrastructure. She directed the departments

concerned to ensure timely relief and rehabilitation measures for the affected

families.

Relief items including LPG cylinders, stoves, mosquito nets, and ration bags

were distributed among the flood-hit residents with the cooperation of various

non-governmental welfare organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, Saba Asghar Ali emphasized the need for coordinated

efforts between the government and civil society to provide swift assistance to

those affected by natural calamities.

She appreciated the active role of welfare organizations, terming their services

as commendable in supporting the affected communities.

