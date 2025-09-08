KP Minister announces development projects for Shnwa Guddi Khel UC, Karak

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal, during his visit to the Shnwa Guddi Khel Union Council (UC), District Karak, on Monday, announced a series of major developmental projects for the residents.

Barakwal met the local leaders, including Nawab Ali, Chairman Malik Mehat Khan, Zahid Bahram Khel, Younis Malang and other community representatives to discuss the pressing issues and needs of the area.

He assured the residents that the government is aware of local challenges and has already begun practical steps to address them.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to public service, Barakwal said that development projects are being implemented transparently and that providing equal development opportunities to underprivileged areas of Karak, including Shnwa Guddi Khel, remains a top priority.

The projects announced on the occasion included Solarisation and improvement of water distribution lines for uninterrupted drinking water supply, approval of a feasibility study for Baroch Dam to support agricultural and irrigation needs, Home solarisation schemes, Construction of a 16-kilometre road and a dedicated water supply scheme for Koh Daman.

The Minister hoped, these projects would enhance basic facilities and contribute significantly to the social and economic development of the local population.