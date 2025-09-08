Open Menu

KP Minister Announces Development Projects For Shnwa Guddi Khel UC, Karak

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM

KP Minister announces development projects for Shnwa Guddi Khel UC, Karak

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal, during his visit to the Shnwa Guddi Khel Union Council (UC), District Karak, on Monday, announced a series of major developmental projects for the residents.

Barakwal met the local leaders, including Nawab Ali, Chairman Malik Mehat Khan, Zahid Bahram Khel, Younis Malang and other community representatives to discuss the pressing issues and needs of the area.

He assured the residents that the government is aware of local challenges and has already begun practical steps to address them.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to public service, Barakwal said that development projects are being implemented transparently and that providing equal development opportunities to underprivileged areas of Karak, including Shnwa Guddi Khel, remains a top priority.

The projects announced on the occasion included Solarisation and improvement of water distribution lines for uninterrupted drinking water supply, approval of a feasibility study for Baroch Dam to support agricultural and irrigation needs, Home solarisation schemes, Construction of a 16-kilometre road and a dedicated water supply scheme for Koh Daman.

The Minister hoped, these projects would enhance basic facilities and contribute significantly to the social and economic development of the local population.

Recent Stories

TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerfu ..

TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan

50 minutes ago
 Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from st ..

Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows

2 hours ago
 Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid globa ..

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge

2 hours ago
 Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 19 ..

Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood v ..

Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims

2 hours ago
 Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million peo ..

Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari

2 hours ago
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses ..

KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points

4 hours ago
 Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment ..

Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in ..

Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan