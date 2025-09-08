Synchronized vaccinations raise hope for significant reduction of polio cases in Pak-Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The ongoing intensive and synchronized polio vaccination campaigns across Pakistan and Afghanistan have renewed optimism among health experts for a substantial decline in cases of the crippling disease within the virus’s last epidemiological block.

“Currently, both Pakistan and Afghanistan have simultaneously launched immunization campaigns with targets of covering millions of children and this approach of coordination in vaccination will prove beneficial in ongoing efforts for eradication of polio from the globe,” informs Zia-ur-Rehman, Spokesperson for Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme.

Talking to APP during his visit to Peshawar, Zia apprised that from September 1, 2025, vaccination campaigns have been launched on both sides of the border and around 28.7 million children will be administered polio drops in 99 districts across Pakistan and 1.4 million in Afghanistan's eastern districts.

Similarly, he continued, from September 15, next, a concentrated campaign will be launched for under-five children in the Southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the bordering areas of Afghanistan, where maximum number of cases are reported due to access issues and poor campaign quality.

Whereas in Afghanistan, the ongoing campaign is launched in eastern region of the country, covering Nangarhar, Kunar, Laghman and Nuristan provinces, which are all in the bordering areas of Pakistan and will be much impactful in curbing spread of the disease in the region.

In current year, 24 cases of polio have been reported in Pakistan, including 16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with maximum concentration in the Southern district.

Among these 16 cases in KP, 14 were reported from South KP, four in Tank, three from Lakki Marwat, three from Bannu, three in North Waziristan and one from DI Khan.

Two cases, one each in Torghar and Kohistan Lower district, have been reported in the current year.

Zia said Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where polio virus exists and is infecting children.

According to Health Ministry, Afghanistan has opted for an advanced immunization approach by combining fractional Inactivated Polio Vaccine (FIPV) and Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), aiming to protect children under the age of five against the threat of poliovirus.

The FIPV plays a critical role in reducing the risk of wild poliovirus transmission by priming immunity against the virus. It also boosts immunity in children who have already received OPV, strengthening overall protection, Zia explained.

Following the recommendations from Technical Advisory Group (TAG), an independent group of national and global experts, Pakistan is also planning so include FIPV in its immunization programme with the objective of increasing immunity of target population, he added.

He said officials of Pakistan and Afghanistan are joining hands with the agreement to strengthen collaborative efforts for eliminating the disease and combating refusals to polio vaccination.

In this connection, Zia mentioned participation of Afghanistan’s Consul General, Syed Abdul Jabbar Takhari, on September 1, 2025, at inauguration of polio vaccination campaign in Sindh as a good sign reflecting seriousness of both governments in making their countries polio free.

“This cross-border collaboration and a unified strategy are essential and very appreciative for achieving the goal of global eradication of polio by making both Pakistan and Afghanistan free from the virus,” Zia remarked.