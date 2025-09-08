Open Menu

Faisalabad Receives 175 Mm Rain

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Faisalabad receives 175 mm rain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The city on Monday afternoon received 175 millimeters (mm) rain

which inundated low-lying areas and created problems for residents.

A spokesman for the WASA said the Sanitation Agency was ensuring

round the clock drainage operation mitigate sufferings of people.

He said that Allama Iqbal Colony received 131 millimeters rainfall

on Sunday night followed by Jail Road with 128 mm, Ghulam Muhammad

Abad 123 mm, Ghulistan Colony 121 mm, Dogar Basti 110 mm and

Madina Town along with adjoining areas 109 mm.

However, by Monday morning up to 2 p.m, the intensity of downpour

further increased and Ghulam Muhammad Abad recorded highest amount

of 175 mm while Ghulistan Colony and Allama Iqbal Colony received with

166 mm showers each.

Similarly, Jail Road recorded 163 mm rain whereas Dogar Basti and Madina

Town witnessed 154 mm each.

He said that WASA Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema immediately

mobilized WASA teams and directed the field staff to remain on high alert

throughout the rain spells.

He said that de-watering sets and other machinery were also activated

at water stagnation points as soon as the downpour began.

De-watering sets, suction pumps and heavy machinery were deployed

to accelerate the disposal of rainwater from low-lying and sensitive areas,

he added.

Recent Stories

TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerfu ..

TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan

49 minutes ago
 Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from st ..

Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows

2 hours ago
 Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid globa ..

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge

2 hours ago
 Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 19 ..

Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood v ..

Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims

2 hours ago
 Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million peo ..

Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari

2 hours ago
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses ..

KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points

4 hours ago
 Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment ..

Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in ..

Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan