Faisalabad receives 175 mm rain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The city on Monday afternoon received 175 millimeters (mm) rain

which inundated low-lying areas and created problems for residents.

A spokesman for the WASA said the Sanitation Agency was ensuring

round the clock drainage operation mitigate sufferings of people.

He said that Allama Iqbal Colony received 131 millimeters rainfall

on Sunday night followed by Jail Road with 128 mm, Ghulam Muhammad

Abad 123 mm, Ghulistan Colony 121 mm, Dogar Basti 110 mm and

Madina Town along with adjoining areas 109 mm.

However, by Monday morning up to 2 p.m, the intensity of downpour

further increased and Ghulam Muhammad Abad recorded highest amount

of 175 mm while Ghulistan Colony and Allama Iqbal Colony received with

166 mm showers each.

Similarly, Jail Road recorded 163 mm rain whereas Dogar Basti and Madina

Town witnessed 154 mm each.

He said that WASA Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema immediately

mobilized WASA teams and directed the field staff to remain on high alert

throughout the rain spells.

He said that de-watering sets and other machinery were also activated

at water stagnation points as soon as the downpour began.

De-watering sets, suction pumps and heavy machinery were deployed

to accelerate the disposal of rainwater from low-lying and sensitive areas,

he added.