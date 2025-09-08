Faisalabad Receives 175 Mm Rain
Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The city on Monday afternoon received 175 millimeters (mm) rain
which inundated low-lying areas and created problems for residents.
A spokesman for the WASA said the Sanitation Agency was ensuring
round the clock drainage operation mitigate sufferings of people.
He said that Allama Iqbal Colony received 131 millimeters rainfall
on Sunday night followed by Jail Road with 128 mm, Ghulam Muhammad
Abad 123 mm, Ghulistan Colony 121 mm, Dogar Basti 110 mm and
Madina Town along with adjoining areas 109 mm.
However, by Monday morning up to 2 p.m, the intensity of downpour
further increased and Ghulam Muhammad Abad recorded highest amount
of 175 mm while Ghulistan Colony and Allama Iqbal Colony received with
166 mm showers each.
Similarly, Jail Road recorded 163 mm rain whereas Dogar Basti and Madina
Town witnessed 154 mm each.
He said that WASA Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema immediately
mobilized WASA teams and directed the field staff to remain on high alert
throughout the rain spells.
He said that de-watering sets and other machinery were also activated
at water stagnation points as soon as the downpour began.
De-watering sets, suction pumps and heavy machinery were deployed
to accelerate the disposal of rainwater from low-lying and sensitive areas,
he added.
Recent Stories
TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan
Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows
Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge
Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025
Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faisalabad receives 175 mm rain5 minutes ago
-
Synchronized vaccinations raise hope for significant reduction of polio cases in Pak-Afghanistan5 minutes ago
-
KP Minister announces development projects for Shnwa Guddi Khel UC, Karak5 minutes ago
-
KP Health Dept holds dengue awareness walk led by Advisor Ehtesham Ali5 minutes ago
-
DC visits flood-hit village of Bajwat15 minutes ago
-
Two involved in illegal currency exchange arrested15 minutes ago
-
Sutlej playing havoc in Bahawalpur25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan continues to advocate negotiations, mediation for peaceful disputes settlement25 minutes ago
-
12 arrested for violations25 minutes ago
-
Health, school education deptts asked to submit reports on infrastructure damage25 minutes ago
-
SCCI organizes relief camp for flood victims in Chaprar25 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies as bus ran over him25 minutes ago