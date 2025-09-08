KSE-100 Index Hits Another Historic High, Crosses 155,000 Points
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 08, 2025 | 12:25 PM
PSX maintains its record-breaking streak through continuous upward momentum from last week
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2025) The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Monday achieved another milestone as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged to a record-breaking high while continuing its upward momentum from last week.
The trading week opened on a strong note, with investor confidence and positive market sentiment driving the index up by 691 points, taking it to a new peak of 154,969 points.
The rally further strengthened during the day, with the index recording successive gains of 1,274 and then 1,692 points, ultimately pushing the KSE-100 to an all-time high of 155,969 points.
Last week, the index had already crossed the 154,000 mark for the first time in history. The fresh rally on the opening day of the new week reflected robust investor participation and renewed optimism in the market.
Recent Stories
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025
Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
More Stories From Business
-
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points4 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates9 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 20254 hours ago
-
Govt urged to devise policies with industry’s input to overcome flood impact20 hours ago
-
Floods caused huge loss to agricultural economy: Secretary Agriculture21 hours ago
-
FTO coordinator calls for strategic partnerships to unlock Pakistan’s blue economy21 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 20251 day ago
-
Pakistan secures $4b agri MoUs in Beijing2 days ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 20252 days ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 20252 days ago