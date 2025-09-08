KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points

(@Abdulla99267510)

PSX maintains its record-breaking streak through continuous upward momentum from last week

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2025) The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Monday achieved another milestone as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged to a record-breaking high while continuing its upward momentum from last week.

The trading week opened on a strong note, with investor confidence and positive market sentiment driving the index up by 691 points, taking it to a new peak of 154,969 points.

The rally further strengthened during the day, with the index recording successive gains of 1,274 and then 1,692 points, ultimately pushing the KSE-100 to an all-time high of 155,969 points.

Last week, the index had already crossed the 154,000 mark for the first time in history. The fresh rally on the opening day of the new week reflected robust investor participation and renewed optimism in the market.