Gold Prices Hit Record High In Pakistan Amid Global Surge
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 08, 2025 | 02:25 PM
All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association says price of gold per tola increased by Rs6,100, and reached Rs384,000 — the highest level recorded in the country’s history
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2025) Gold prices in Pakistan soared to unprecedented levels on Monday, following a sharp rise in the international bullion market, adding pressure on already strained household budgets and jewelry demand.
The All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association said that the price of gold per tola increased by Rs6,100, reaching Rs384,000 — the highest level recorded in the country’s history. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs5,230 to settle at Rs329,219.
In the international market, the precious metal gained $61, pushing the per ounce rate to $3,613.
The analysts link the surge to global economic uncertainty, persistent inflationary pressures, and investors seeking safe-haven assets amid Currency fluctuations and geopolitical tensions.
Gold, traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation, has become increasingly attractive in the recent months.
However, the steep price hike in Pakistan is also tied to the depreciation of the rupee against the US Dollar, making imports costlier. This dual effect of global and local market pressures has led to record-setting highs in domestic gold prices.
The jewellers say the rise has dampened demand in the local markets as middle-class buyers, especially those preparing for weddings, are finding it increasingly difficult to purchase gold jewelry. The traders fear that prolonged price hikes could reduce overall sales and further shift consumer demand towards artificial jewelry.
The market experts believed the gold prices would remain volatile in the coming weeks, depending on the global financial conditions and the local currency stability.
