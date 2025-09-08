Open Menu

Indian Comedian Zakir Khan Announces Break From Stage Shows

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 08, 2025 | 02:27 PM

Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows

The 38-year old comedian tells his fans that he had been experiencing health concerns for past year

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2025) Popular Indian stand-up comedian Zakir Khan on Monday announced a temporary break from stage performances due to health issues.

The Indian media reported that the 38-year-old comedian made the announcement through an Instagram story, telling the fans that he had been experiencing health concerns for the past year but continued working because of professional commitments.

Khan’s announcement has drawn supportive messages from fans and fellow comedians, many of whom lauded his decision to prioritize health after maintaining a demanding performance Calendar for years.

Khan said that his hectic touring schedule and continuous shows from morning till night had disturbed his routine and eating habits, leading to health complications. He added that after years of performing non-stop, he now feels the need to rest and focus on recovery.

He further clarified that while he will reduce his international tours to avoid long-distance travel, he intends to continue performing selective shows within India.

