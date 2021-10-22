UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Fruit Vegetable Market, Inspects Auction Process

Fri 22nd October 2021

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said the sale of food items should be ensured at fixed rates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said the sale of food items should be ensured at fixed rates.

He visited the Bahawalpur Fruit and Vegetable Market and monitored the auction process of vegetables and fruits.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Assistant Commissioner City Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Director Agriculture Manza Javed and Secretary Market Committee Mehr Mulazam Hussain were also present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said that ensuring the sale of vegetables, fruits and other essential commodities at fixed prices was the top priority of the government.

He visited different parts of the vegetable market and inspected the sanitation works. He said the sanitation arrangements of the market should be improved.

