DC visits New Sabzi Mandi Sialkot, inspects auction process

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Captain (retd) Shah Mir Iqbal visited New Sabzi Mandi Aimenabad Road Sialkot early Friday morning and inspected auction and buying/selling of vegetables.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar and Secretary Market Committee Malik Abdullah were also present. The DC directed the market committee officials to monitor supply and demand of vegetables and keep their auction transparent.

He instructed AC Ghulam Sarwar to monitor the auction process at the vegetable market and determine the prices of vegetables according to official formula and ensure the price list delivery on time. The DC said that after reduction in prices of petrol and diesel, the prices of vegetables and fruits should be reduced. He said the auction at all vegetable markets of Sialkot district would be done under the supervision of the officers concerned and the price lists should be issued only under their supervision.

In this regard, the duty roster of additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and other administrative officers had been released.

The deputy commissioner expressed his dissatisfaction over the pace of work on sewage naullah construction at the Mandi under the supervision of Public Health Engineering Department. The nullah is being constructed with Rs. 29.292 million. He directed the Public Health Engineering Department authorities and the contractor to ensure completion of the project within the stipulated timeline.

The DC sought a report on progress of construction work on auction yard of potatoes, onions and tomatoes, security room, 20 motorway-style public toilets, tuff-tiles in parking area, 40 street lights with poles, four walls with barbed wire, 20 concrete benches and multi-floor and market committee office at a cost of 79.292 million. He said the new vegetable and fruit market would be equipped with modern facilities.