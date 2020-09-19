UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits New Vegetable And Fruit Market

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

DC visits new vegetable and fruit market

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed paid a surprise visit to new vegetable and fruit market at Aimenabad Road here on Saturday.

The DC inspected the vegetable and fruit auction yard and reviewed cleanliness situation and checked the prices.

The DC directed the local authorities to make proper arrangements for cleanliness at the fruit and vegetable market.

Later, the DC paid a surprise visit to General Bus Stand, Sialkot. He directed the bus stand owners to immediately improve cleanliness situation there. He also directed the bus stand owners to display ticket rates at bus stands. Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Muzaffar Hayat was also present.

Related Topics

Visit Road Sialkot Market

Recent Stories

Wait is over as Punjab Education Boards announce m ..

4 minutes ago

Asset efficiency holds real key of success for SME ..

21 minutes ago

Opposition parties to chalk out plan at APC to get ..

30 minutes ago

Awesome. Save. Safe. Upgrade! Compromise, it’s n ..

40 minutes ago

IPL gives Indians insight into UAE&#039;s sports i ..

49 minutes ago

Lebanon army surveys 85,000 building units post-Be ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.