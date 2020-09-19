DC visits new vegetable and fruit market

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed paid a surprise visit to new vegetable and fruit market at Aimenabad Road here on Saturday.

The DC inspected the vegetable and fruit auction yard and reviewed cleanliness situation and checked the prices.

The DC directed the local authorities to make proper arrangements for cleanliness at the fruit and vegetable market.

Later, the DC paid a surprise visit to General Bus Stand, Sialkot. He directed the bus stand owners to immediately improve cleanliness situation there. He also directed the bus stand owners to display ticket rates at bus stands. Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Muzaffar Hayat was also present.