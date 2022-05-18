DC visits PMC Hospital, reviewed ongoing development work

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner SBA Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited Peoples Medical Hospital Nawabshah and inspected ongoing development work being carried out by Provincial Building Health Department Hyderabad and other facilities.

During his visit, he was accompanied by Medical Superintendent PMC Shafique Ghouri, Director Finance Manzoor Ali Siyal, and Registrar Dr Khan Muhammad Bilo. DC expressed his concern over the delay of ongoing development schemes of the hospital by Provincial Buildings Health Department and directed SDO that any more delay in work would not be tolerated.

He said that development work shall be completed at the earliest and no compromise would be made on standard of work.

DC accorded one additional week to responsible persons of Provincial Buildings Health Department Hyderabad to complete the work.

On the occasion, DC collected detailed information of development work from SDO. Later during visit of hospital DC instructed Medical Superintendent Dr Shafique Ghouri to inspect the ongoing development work of hospital and submit report at DC office on daily basis while special attention be given on sanitation condition of hospital on daily basis.

DC indicated that he would visit the hospital again after one week to inspect the pace of development work and sanitation situation. He warned that officials concerned would face legal action if any negligence was witnessed.