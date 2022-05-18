UrduPoint.com

DC Visits PMC Hospital, Reviewed Ongoing Development Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 02:50 AM

DC visits PMC Hospital, reviewed ongoing development work

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner SBA Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited Peoples Medical Hospital Nawabshah and inspected ongoing development work being carried out by Provincial Building Health Department Hyderabad and other facilities.

During his visit, he was accompanied by Medical Superintendent PMC Shafique Ghouri, Director Finance Manzoor Ali Siyal, and Registrar Dr Khan Muhammad Bilo. DC expressed his concern over the delay of ongoing development schemes of the hospital by Provincial Buildings Health Department and directed SDO that any more delay in work would not be tolerated.

He said that development work shall be completed at the earliest and no compromise would be made on standard of work.

DC accorded one additional week to responsible persons of Provincial Buildings Health Department Hyderabad to complete the work.

On the occasion, DC collected detailed information of development work from SDO. Later during visit of hospital DC instructed Medical Superintendent Dr Shafique Ghouri to inspect the ongoing development work of hospital and submit report at DC office on daily basis while special attention be given on sanitation condition of hospital on daily basis.

DC indicated that he would visit the hospital again after one week to inspect the pace of development work and sanitation situation. He warned that officials concerned would face legal action if any negligence was witnessed.

Related Topics

Visit Hyderabad Nawabshah From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

2 hours ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

2 hours ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

2 hours ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

2 hours ago
 State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchang ..

State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchange for Sweden, Finland Joining ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on W ..

Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on Wednesday - State Dept.

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.