DC visits Ratta Amral to inspect anti -dengue activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Monday said that all resources are being utilized for eliminating dengue and concerned departments are fully mobilized for carrying out the task.

During a visit to Ratta Amral area to inspect anti-dengue activities, he directed the health officials that surveillance activities for tracing of larva and its eradication be expedited so that growth of dengue larvae could not spread.

On the occasion, the DC also interacted with the public and inquired about the performance of field teams.

Anwar called upon the residents to keep an eye on vacant plots and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae.

He asked the citizens to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Anwar said a vigorous awareness campaign is essential for effective community participation to defeat dengue and COVID-19.