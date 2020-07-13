UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Ratta Amral To Inspect Anti -dengue Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 08:30 PM

DC visits Ratta Amral to inspect anti -dengue activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Monday said that all resources are being utilized for eliminating dengue and concerned departments are fully mobilized for carrying out the task.

During a visit to Ratta Amral area to inspect anti-dengue activities, he directed the health officials that surveillance activities for tracing of larva and its eradication be expedited so that growth of dengue larvae could not spread.

On the occasion, the DC also interacted with the public and inquired about the performance of field teams.

Anwar called upon the residents to keep an eye on vacant plots and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae.

He asked the citizens to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Anwar said a vigorous awareness campaign is essential for effective community participation to defeat dengue and COVID-19.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Visit Lead All

Recent Stories

OIC condemns Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi ..

3 minutes ago

Induction Ceremony Of Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook H ..

42 minutes ago

The Hope Probe is ready for its 7-month long journ ..

47 minutes ago

Masood thanks UK, EU MPs for cross-party support t ..

48 minutes ago

Pakistan not included in China factory relocation ..

54 minutes ago

Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.