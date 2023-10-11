DC visits Sir Sadiq Hospital, reviews medical facilities

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital. He checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff. He went to the pediatric ward, orthopedic ward, surgical ward, and emergency ward

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital. He checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff. He went to the pediatric ward, orthopedic ward, surgical ward, and emergency ward.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the daily change of bed sheets in the wards and inspected the cleanliness.

He said that the doctors and paramedical staff should perform their duties in the best manner.

He said that more improvements need to be made in the cleanliness of the hospital. He said that doctors and paramedical staff should provide medicines to patients.

The Deputy Commissioner visited counters set up for patient registration and medicines supply in the hospital. On this occasion, Medical Superintendent Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Chuhan briefed him about the functioning of the hospital.