UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Ultra Water Filtration Plant At Rohri Main Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

DC visits Ultra water filtration Plant at Rohri Main Canal

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Wednesday visited Asia's largest Ultra Water Filtration Plant here at Rohri Main Canal and directed the relevant officials to ensure provision of clean drinking water for the masses

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Wednesday visited Asia's largest Ultra Water Filtration Plant here at Rohri Main Canal and directed the relevant officials to ensure provision of clean drinking water for the masses.

He said the cleanliness and sanitation will be further improved at the Filtration Plant. Briefing the deputy commissioner, XEN Inayatullah Memon and SDO Public Health Engineering Naveed Shah said that earlier filtered water was being supplied to Nawabshah for just five hours a day.

They said the supply duration was enhanced to 8 hours per day after installation of more motors and increase in storage capacity of water.

He said that with installation of eight more motors, the storage capacity would be further increased, which would ultimately increase the supply duration to 12 hours per day.

They said the existing storage capacity of water was 3.1 million gallon while a new tank of one million gallons was under construction, which would enhance the capacity upto 4.1 million gallons. They said the repair and maintenance of installed machinery is in progress and after its completion the citizens would be supplied 14.2 million gallon is 24 hours.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Water Nawabshah Progress Tank Rohri Asia Million

Recent Stories

Patient Welfare Society donates medical equipment ..

2 minutes ago

Megaship heads out of Suez after Egypt deal

2 minutes ago

Facebook leads surging 'social commerce' market: s ..

2 minutes ago

India involved in hybrid warfare against Pakistan: ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar grieved over Dilip Kum ..

11 minutes ago

SSP visits "Sabzi Mandi", cattle market to review ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.