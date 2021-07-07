DC visits Ultra water filtration Plant at Rohri Main Canal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Wednesday visited Asia's largest Ultra Water Filtration Plant here at Rohri Main Canal and directed the relevant officials to ensure provision of clean drinking water for the masses

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Wednesday visited Asia's largest Ultra Water Filtration Plant here at Rohri Main Canal and directed the relevant officials to ensure provision of clean drinking water for the masses.

He said the cleanliness and sanitation will be further improved at the Filtration Plant. Briefing the deputy commissioner, XEN Inayatullah Memon and SDO Public Health Engineering Naveed Shah said that earlier filtered water was being supplied to Nawabshah for just five hours a day.

They said the supply duration was enhanced to 8 hours per day after installation of more motors and increase in storage capacity of water.

He said that with installation of eight more motors, the storage capacity would be further increased, which would ultimately increase the supply duration to 12 hours per day.

They said the existing storage capacity of water was 3.1 million gallon while a new tank of one million gallons was under construction, which would enhance the capacity upto 4.1 million gallons. They said the repair and maintenance of installed machinery is in progress and after its completion the citizens would be supplied 14.2 million gallon is 24 hours.