DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to families of deceased

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Lal Dino Mangi has written a letter to the Commissioner Hyderabad division for compensation to the families of 4 laborers who lost their lives due to explosion of gas cylinder in the Ice factory of Saeedabad.

He has directed the Assistant Commissioner Saeedabad to submit details of the legal heirs of the deceased within three days so that they can be forwarded to the senior officials of the Sindh government and the Sindh Bank for compensation to the heirs according to the policy of accidental death.

The report submitted by Assistant Commissioner Saeedabad to the Deputy Commissioner Matiari revealed that during the repair work in Ice Factory near Imdad cinema chowk, an ammonium gas cylinder exploded causing the death of Mithoo, Ali Bux, Majid Solangi and Khan Muhammad Mallah. The report further stated that the police are conducting further investigation to determine the cause of the incident.