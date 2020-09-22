UrduPoint.com
DDAC Chairman Inaugurates Development Schemes In Dir Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 11:40 AM

DDAC chairman inaugurates development schemes in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) and Member Provincial Assembly Malik Liaqat Ali Khan on Tuesday inaugurated development schemes in different villages of Maedan.

The newly inaugurated projects include the black topping of a road in union council Lal Qala, which would cost Rs12.

70, PCC road in Damaan Asman Banda at a cost of Rs5 million besides road in village Dhairo union council Burkhanay.

Construction of those roads was a longstanding demand of the people. Black topping work on road in Gunmbat Banda was also inaugurated.

DDAC Chairman in his inaugural address said he would continue his efforts to serve masses of the area by providing them all basic necessities of life.

He said that the funds were being utilized in transparent manner to bring about real change.

