Death Anniversary Of Famous Poet Majeed Amjad Observed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The 50th death anniversary of renowned poet Majeed Amjad was observed on Saturday.
Born on 29 June 1914 in Jhang, Majeed Amjad was famous for his poems and his first poetry compilation titled "Shab-e-Rafta" was published in 1958.
However, six of his books appeared on the literary scene only after his death.
The poet died on May 11 ,1974 in Sahiwal and was buried in his hometown, Jhang.
