Death Anniversary Of Professor Pareshan Khattak Observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The death anniversary of Pashto poet and writer Professor Pareshan Khattak was observed on Tuesday.

Born on December 10, 1931 in Karak.,his book, Pashtun Kon, is a worthy contribution to Pashto literature, which has clearly mentioned with evidence the origin of Pathans and is mentioned as a reference book all over the world.

He was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and Sitara-i-Imtiaz for his literary and national services.

Professor Pareshan died on April 16,2009 in Peshawar.

