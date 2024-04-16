Death Anniversary Of Professor Pareshan Khattak Observed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The death anniversary of Pashto poet and writer Professor Pareshan Khattak was observed on Tuesday.
Born on December 10, 1931 in Karak.,his book, Pashtun Kon, is a worthy contribution to Pashto literature, which has clearly mentioned with evidence the origin of Pathans and is mentioned as a reference book all over the world.
He was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and Sitara-i-Imtiaz for his literary and national services.
Recent Stories
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed in collision of bikes12 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of comedian Babbu Baral observed12 minutes ago
-
Saudi delegation's visit heralds dawn of new era in bilateral ties, end to Pakistan's isolation2 hours ago
-
Roti price violation detected at 92 hotels, fine Rs 172,000 imposed on violators2 hours ago
-
Police bust motorcycle theft gang; arrest 2 suspects11 hours ago
-
NHA working with relevant departments to reopen road closed due to heavy rains, landslides12 hours ago
-
World vaccination week to be observed in Tharparkar from April 2413 hours ago
-
Shifting of offices to new South Punjab secretariat13 hours ago
-
Minor boy killed in wall collapse incident13 hours ago
-
New laurels for PU in QS subject ranking13 hours ago
-
Man’s body found from well13 hours ago
-
DC inspects rain drains of Sirki Road Quetta13 hours ago