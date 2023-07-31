Open Menu

Death Toll From Blast In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Rises To 40 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Death Toll From Blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Rises to 40 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The death toll from a blast at a convention of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has increased to 40, Pakistani broadcaster Geo tv reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, media reported about 35 dead and over 200 injured. The explosion occurred at around 4:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) in the Khar Bajaur Tehsil area of the province. Police confirmed that the blast was a terrorist act.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister and leader of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party Imran Khan condemned the suicide attack and called on the authorities to reconsider their priorities, namely to direct the attention and resources of the country to the fight against terrorism.

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah reportedly condemned the blast, noting that he missed the convention due to some personal commitments. Hamdullah also called the incident an act of "terrorism," adding that the blast was a deliberate attack on humanity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Imran Khan Suicide Attack Prime Minister Geo TV Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Sunday Media From Opposition P

Recent Stories

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

3 hours ago
 UAE to establish federal prosecution entities spec ..

UAE to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes, mo ..

3 hours ago
 World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special E ..

World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special Economic Zone to host AICE 2024 ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th W ..

UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cypr ..

4 hours ago
 Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

5 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

8 hours ago
Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

8 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

9 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

9 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan