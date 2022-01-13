UrduPoint.com

Death Toll Rises To 16 Due To Consumption Of Poisonous Liquor

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 11:17 PM

The unconfirmed death toll of the moonshine liquor consumption in a village in Tandojam town of Hyderabad has reached 16 but the police have so far only confirmed 5 deaths

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The unconfirmed death toll of the moonshine liquor consumption in a village in Tandojam town of Hyderabad has reached 16 but the police have so far only confirmed 5 deaths.

The families sources of the deceased informed that 4 more deaths occurred on Wednesday night and Thursday.

But they requested that their Names should not be published.

However, Narsingh Kolhi, a brother of deceased Neelo Kolhi while talking to the media confirmed that his brother passed away on Thursday after suffering severe health condition due to consumption of bootleg liquor.

According to him, his brother died at their home, dying a painful death.

He urged the authorities to take notice of the incident and bring to the book all those responsible for the open sale of moonshine liquor.

The Hyderabad police, meanwhile, claimed that 5 suspects selling bootleg alcohol had been arrested.

The police spokesman identified the suspects as Sahil Shah, Najaf Shah, Saif Ali Shah, Abbass Shah and Suhail Shah.

He said 2 of their accomplices, Hashim Shah and Jani Shah, escaped during the police raid in a locality in Tandojam.

The arrested suspects were booked in 2 separate FIRs lodged on the state's complaint.

