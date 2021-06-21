UrduPoint.com
Decision On Pervaiz Ashraf's Acquittal Plea Deferred

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday postponed the judgment on acquittal plea of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others till July 14, in Nandipur Power Project reference.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the acquittal plea filed by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Shumaila Mehmood. The court once again deferred its verdict on acquittal pleas of the accused.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had alleged the accused to cause a loss worth Rs27 billion to the national exchequer through irregularities in the project.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge adjourned Safa Gold Mall reference till June 23, against officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The court also rejected the request of defence counsel to present more witnesses in their favour and adjourned the case.

