Decision to convert all stations, stops of Orange Line train to solar power

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab government has decided to convert all stations and stops of the Orange Line Train to solar power

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to convert all stations and stops of the Orange Line Train to solar power.

This decision of the Punjab government will reduce the costs of the Orange Line train and save the government exchequer.

According to the Orange Line train sources, a 1.

6 megawatt solar power plant will be installed for the Orange Line train, through which electricity will be provided to all stations of the Orange Line train. They said that the electricity generated from the solar power plant will meet the power required for electric stairs, stops and other needs of the Orange Line train.

It is worth mentioning here that in this regard, the Punjab government provides billions of rupees annually as a subsidy. After converting it to solar energy, the system will save crores of rupees per month in terms of electricity bills.