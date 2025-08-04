6 development schemes worth Rs. 52.588b approved

The 15th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for current fiscal year, here Monday approved six development schemes across various sectors with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs. 52,588.76 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The 15th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for current fiscal year, here Monday approved six development schemes across various sectors with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs. 52,588.76 million.

Chaired by Planning & Development Board Punjab's Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf, the forum approved the following development schemes:

1. CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Finance Center (South and North) – Estimated cost: Rs. 24,536 million

2. CM Punjab Asaan Export Finance for SMEs – Estimated cost: Rs. 4,266 million

3. Punjab Development Program: Improvement of Sewerage & Storm Water Drainage System in Daska, Mandrainwal, and Jamkey Cheema City – Estimated cost: Rs.

8,023.6 million

4. Punjab Development Program: Improvement of Sewerage & Storm Water Facilities in Layyah City – Estimated cost: Rs. 8,786.320 million

5. Punjab Development Program: Improvement of Storm Drainage System and Street Pavements in Attock City, District Attock – Estimated cost: Rs. 3,170.84 million

6. Rehabilitation, Remodelling, and Solarization of Existing Lahore Metro Bus System (Green Line) Stations – Estimated cost: Rs. 3,806 million

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Secretary Transport Imran Sikandar Baloch, the board members and other senior officers.