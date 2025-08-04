6 Development Schemes Worth Rs. 52.588b Approved
Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 09:10 PM
The 15th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for current fiscal year, here Monday approved six development schemes across various sectors with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs. 52,588.76 million
Chaired by Planning & Development Board Punjab's Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf, the forum approved the following development schemes:
1. CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Finance Center (South and North) – Estimated cost: Rs. 24,536 million
2. CM Punjab Asaan Export Finance for SMEs – Estimated cost: Rs. 4,266 million
3. Punjab Development Program: Improvement of Sewerage & Storm Water Drainage System in Daska, Mandrainwal, and Jamkey Cheema City – Estimated cost: Rs.
8,023.6 million
4. Punjab Development Program: Improvement of Sewerage & Storm Water Facilities in Layyah City – Estimated cost: Rs. 8,786.320 million
5. Punjab Development Program: Improvement of Storm Drainage System and Street Pavements in Attock City, District Attock – Estimated cost: Rs. 3,170.84 million
6. Rehabilitation, Remodelling, and Solarization of Existing Lahore Metro Bus System (Green Line) Stations – Estimated cost: Rs. 3,806 million
The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Secretary Transport Imran Sikandar Baloch, the board members and other senior officers.
