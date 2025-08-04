Sindh celebrates Independence Day with traditional wrestling event in Manghopir: Nisar Khuhro

President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh and Chairman of the Sindh Assembly's Public Accounts Committee Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Monday said that the Sindh Govt is celebrating Independence Day under the theme "Ma'araka-e-Haq" with great enthusiasm, national spirit, and pride in defending the homeland

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh and Chairman of the Sindh Assembly's Public Accounts Committee Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Monday said that the Sindh Govt is celebrating Independence Day under the theme "Ma'araka-e-Haq" with great enthusiasm, national spirit, and pride in defending the homeland.

He expressed these views while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the traditional wrestling event Malakhra, held at Manghopir Football Ground.

Commissioner Karachi played a key role in organizing the Independence Day programs, Khuhro noted, adding that it is a positive development that Sindh's ancient sport Malakhra was made part of the sports festival.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner West Zulfiqar Memon, Town Chairman Ali Nawaz Brohi, PPP District West Chairman Abid Satti, and a large number of spectators.

Khuhro emphasized that the PPP government in Sindh is actively promoting sports across the province. As part of the Independence Day and Ma’araka-e-Haq celebrations, the Sindh government is organizing sports competitions at around 150 venues.

In the Malakhra finals, senior wrestling champion Gul Dasta Khaskheli clinched victory, while junior category winners included Ghulam Hussain, Rajab Barijo, Ghulam Nabi Shidi, Umair Shidi, and Nazim Barijo.

Cash prizes were distributed among the winning wrestlers. The event organizer Behram Khaskheli was presented with a special award on behalf of Commissioner Karachi, while Ghulam Muhammad Khan received a performance award from Town Manghopir for his support, presented by Naik Muhammad Brohi.