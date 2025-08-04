First-ever ferry license approved for routes to Iran, GCC countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Ministry of Maritime Affairs Monday approved its first-ever ferry service license to an international ferry operator, Sea Keepers authorizing the company to operate routes connecting Pakistan with Iran and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The approval followed a high-level meeting of the Licensing Committee, comprising officials from Maritime Affairs, Defense, Foreign Affairs, and Interior ministries, along with representatives from the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation and Port & Shipping authorities.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry hailed the move as a historic step aligned with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s vision and Pakistan’s National Maritime Policy. He emphasized the opportunity this license creates for boosting regional connectivity, religious tourism, and economic activity via sea routes.

The new ferry service is expected to serve hundreds of thousands annually, particularly pilgrims traveling to Iran and Iraq, alongside workers and tourists bound for GCC states.

The minister noted that the ferry service will alleviate pressure on land routes and reduce travel costs compared to air transport for the Pakistani diaspora and religious travelers.

"Initial operations will commence from the ports of Karachi and Gwadar using modern ferry vessels equipped with essential amenities to ensure safe, affordable travel. Expansion of routes and port calls is planned based on demand and bilateral agreements", he added.

This ferry service launch forms part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to develop its blue economy, improve trade logistics, and promote maritime tourism, reflecting a renewed commitment to sustainable regional sea transport infrastructure, the minister stated.