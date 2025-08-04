- Home
Talal Chaudhary Pays Tribute To Islamabad Police Martyrs, Demands Political Unity Against Terrorism
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 09:14 PM
In a deeply emotional and strongly worded address at Police Headquarters Monday, State Minister for Interior Senator Talal Chaudhary paid tribute to the martyrs of the Islamabad Police and condemned political irresponsibility in the face of growing terrorism
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) In a deeply emotional and strongly worded address at Police Headquarters Monday, State Minister for Interior Senator Talal Chaudhary paid tribute to the martyrs of the Islamabad Police and condemned political irresponsibility in the face of growing terrorism. Speaking to officers and families of fallen personnel, Chaudhary reflected on the personal cost of sacrifice, recalling the pain of a child who watched his father leave for duty, never to return.
“There are no words for that pain,” he said. “There are no resources, stipends, or compensations in Pakistan or anywhere in the world that can truly repay the sacrifice of a life. We can only try, with our limited means, to honor that sacrifice.”
Chaudhary described Pakistan’s police force as an unshakeable frontline in the country’s battle against terrorism, emphasizing that over 90,000 lives—across every walk of life—have been lost in the pursuit of peace. He warned that Pakistan’s failure in this fight would have global consequences, underscoring the need for united political will to support the armed and police forces.
He issued a blunt message to political leaders, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where attacks on security personnel remain frequent. “Your political irresponsibility will no longer be tolerated,” he said. “It is unacceptable that police officers, rangers, and civilians are killed daily while political actors continue to act with indifference. This is the last warning.”
Addressing Pakistan’s regional cooperation efforts, Chaudhary noted the recent visit of the Iranian president, calling it a constructive milestone. Both nations, he said, have pledged to jointly combat cross-border terrorism. “It cannot be allowed that on one side of the border there is terrorism, and on the other side, peace,” he stated. He extended the message to Afghanistan as well, reiterating that Pakistan has borne immense costs for Afghan peace—“even greater than those made during Pakistan’s creation”—and expects reciprocal responsibility.
Turning to internal reforms, Chaudhary acknowledged the longstanding disparities between various security forces. He credited Interior Minister Mr. Sindhu Dankni for taking action to close the gap in pay, benefits, and martyrdom packages between Police, FC, and Rangers, though he admitted more work remains.
“Islamabad Police still lack basic equipment—from weapons to resources that should be your right,” he said. “InshaAllah, in the coming days, all of that will be provided.”
Chaudhary noted that while a martyrdom package had been announced for those killed in the line of duty after 2019, efforts were underway to ensure fair compensation and remembrance for all martyrs, regardless of date. “We’re not doing any favors,” he said, “but I swear to God, we truly feel your sacrifices.”
He spoke of the Ghazis—wounded veterans living with lifelong disabilities—and praised Islamabad’s Inspector General of Police, who lost an eye in the line of duty, yet continues to serve with “unshaken spirit.”
Reflecting on the department’s performance, Chaudhary shared data pointing to a major drop in crime, attributing it to the dedication of the police force. “In the last year, 97% of heinous crimes in Islamabad were solved. Seventeen blind murders in the past six months were cracked in hours. This is not boasting—it is a fact.”
He praised specific officers, including those he had served with in Faisalabad, and declared pride in being associated with the Islamabad Police. “Before criticizing the police, look at their performance. They have delivered. Alhamdulillah.”
Ending on a note of gratitude and resolve, the minister reiterated his promise of support. “Whether it’s the Interior Minister or the Prime Minister, we salute your sacrifices. We will honor them, protect them, and ensure they are never forgotten.”
