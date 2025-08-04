SECP issues draft amendments to Research Analyst Regulations, 2015

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a notification for public consultations on the proposed amendments to the Research Analyst Regulations, 2015

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a notification for public consultations on the proposed amendments to the Research Analyst Regulations, 2015.

The draft amendments focus on broadening the scope of research reports, mandating registration requirements for research analysts, extending the blackout period, enhancing disclosures including target price and date, and introducing a code of communication for research analysts.

Additionally, the pakistan stock exchange will establish a research platform that will feature a list of companies and sectors covered by research analysts.

While drafting the amendments, the SECP conducted extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including research analysts, brokerage houses, asset managers, and industry associations. Earlier, the SECP issued a consultation paper to solicit stakeholder feedback and held a series of consultation sessions to deliberate on the proposed changes.

The SECP remains committed to a robust and transparent consultation process, ensuring stakeholders have ample opportunity to contribute during the regulatory review.