SECP Issues Draft Amendments To Research Analyst Regulations, 2015
Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 09:14 PM
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a notification for public consultations on the proposed amendments to the Research Analyst Regulations, 2015
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a notification for public consultations on the proposed amendments to the Research Analyst Regulations, 2015.
The draft amendments focus on broadening the scope of research reports, mandating registration requirements for research analysts, extending the blackout period, enhancing disclosures including target price and date, and introducing a code of communication for research analysts.
Additionally, the pakistan stock exchange will establish a research platform that will feature a list of companies and sectors covered by research analysts.
While drafting the amendments, the SECP conducted extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including research analysts, brokerage houses, asset managers, and industry associations. Earlier, the SECP issued a consultation paper to solicit stakeholder feedback and held a series of consultation sessions to deliberate on the proposed changes.
The SECP remains committed to a robust and transparent consultation process, ensuring stakeholders have ample opportunity to contribute during the regulatory review.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Business
-
Commerce Minister, Polyester staple fiber industry discuss mounting Challenges, tariff issues9 hours ago
-
6 development schemes worth Rs. 52.588b approved11 hours ago
-
SECP issues draft amendments to Research Analyst Regulations, 201511 hours ago
-
Lt. Gen (Retd) Muhammad Saeed Appointed as New WAPDA Chairman13 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan13 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh to boost trade, energy cooperation, industrial linkage15 hours ago
-
Pak-Iran Free Trade Agreement to open new avenues of growth for both nations: KATI15 hours ago
-
Modern vocational training cornerstone of future prosperity: Nasir Mansoor Qureshi15 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Iran striving for ambitious bilateral trade target of $10 billion by 202815 hours ago
-
Gold surge by Rs500 to Rs 359,500 per tola15 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 06 paisa against US Dollar14 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,017 points14 hours ago