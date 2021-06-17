Dedicated police officers to get cash, commendation certificates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani on Thursday said that those police officers working with dedication and professionalism will be rewarded with cash prizes and commendation certificates while those having lethargic attitude will be penalized

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani on Thursday said that those police officers working with dedication and professionalism will be rewarded with cash prizes and commendation certificates while those having lethargic attitude will be penalized.

He said this while chairing a meeting, attended by SP Investigation Amara Sherazi , SHOs and Incharges HIUs.

He said to ensure peaceful environment we must not have a linient view towards anti social elements and must bring them to justice.

He appreciated the performance of the police officers and said that 137 alleged criminals out of 159 involved in murder, robberies and decoities have been arrested while rest will be arrested soon and praised the performance of all the concerned police officers for this out standing performance.

He also directed the police officers to start campaign against those possessing motorbikes without number plates and valid documents and against the gamblers and drug peddlers.

On this occasion DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani gave away cash prizes amd commendation certificates to SHOs and Investigating officers which included SHO Attock Khurd Gul Faraz Ahmad ,SHO Hasanabdal Niaz Ahmad , SHO Fatehjang Hamid Kazmi , Sub Inspectors Mazhar islam , Zubair Hayat , Azmat Hayat and Ahmad while SHO Hasanabdal Niaz Ahmad was declared SHO of the month .