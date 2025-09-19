Open Menu

Defence Pact Marks New Phase In Deep-rooted Pak-Saudi Ties: Kayani

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Defence Pact marks new phase in deep-rooted Pak-Saudi ties: Kayani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani on Friday said that Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia were not of recent origin but have been deep-rooted from the very beginning.

Talking to a private news channel, he said this brotherly relationship encompasses religious, cultural, economic, and defence cooperation, and that the new pact represents the next phase of this longstanding relationship.

He said that the Strategic Defence Mutual Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is not an agreement of aggression but a mutual defence pact between brotherly countries.

He said that this defence pact is a mutual deterrent arrangement, and only those with an aggressive mindset could view it otherwise.

"When one brotherly country faces aggression; the other would regard it as an attack on itself," Kayani further said.

The arrangement would serve as a clear message that any country contemplating aggression would be confronted by a united response from both nations, he added.

Recent Stories

UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship

UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship

1 hour ago
 UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss gro ..

UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss growth of bilateral ties under Co ..

2 hours ago
 UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its ..

UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts

2 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National R ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards

3 hours ago
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanes ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luand ..

AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

4 hours ago
 UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship o ..

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..

4 hours ago
 flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

5 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan