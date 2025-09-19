Defence Pact marks new phase in deep-rooted Pak-Saudi ties: Kayani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani on Friday said that Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia were not of recent origin but have been deep-rooted from the very beginning.

Talking to a private news channel, he said this brotherly relationship encompasses religious, cultural, economic, and defence cooperation, and that the new pact represents the next phase of this longstanding relationship.

He said that the Strategic Defence Mutual Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is not an agreement of aggression but a mutual defence pact between brotherly countries.

He said that this defence pact is a mutual deterrent arrangement, and only those with an aggressive mindset could view it otherwise.

"When one brotherly country faces aggression; the other would regard it as an attack on itself," Kayani further said.

The arrangement would serve as a clear message that any country contemplating aggression would be confronted by a united response from both nations, he added.