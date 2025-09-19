Punjab Govt Expanding Modern Cardiac Facilities: Minister Salman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 11:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the credit for providing the best cardiac facilities to the people in just one and a half years goes to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the provincial government.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education on Friday regarding the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha, Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology, and Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center Murree.
The minister said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is determined to provide state-of-the-art cardiac services at the people’s doorstep. “We are providing modern cardiac facilities to the people of Murree and its surroundings. Syed Muhammad Hussain Samli Hospital and Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center will Insha Allah prove to be excellent treatment centers for the region,” he added.
During the meeting, the latest status of medical equipment and human resources for the three new institutes was reviewed.
Salman Rafique informed that for the first time in Punjab’s history, modern machinery worth crores of rupees is being procured for the new cardiac projects. He directed concerned officers to ensure timely implementation of their assigned responsibilities.
Earlier, the minister reviewed in detail the overall progress of all new cardiac projects.
Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood Khan, Chairman Punjab Chief Minister Advisory Committee on Cardiology Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mahmood Rahmani, Additional Secretaries Ameer Muhammad, Ashfaq-ur-Rehman, Anwar Briar, IDAP representatives, and other officials attended the meeting.
Professor Waris Farooqa, Professor Imran Waheed, Principal Sahiwal Medical College, MS Dr. Qaiser Mahmood Abbasi of Syed Muhammad Hussain Samli Hospital and Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center, and Executive Engineer Buildings Division Rawalpindi also participated via video link.
Recent Stories
UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship
UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss growth of bilateral ties under Co ..
UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts
Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP provides house to another martyr’s family1 minute ago
-
Defence Pact marks new phase in deep-rooted Pak-Saudi ties: Kayani1 minute ago
-
Punjab govt expanding modern cardiac facilities: Minister Salman1 minute ago
-
Armed robbers strike in Hazro, leave workshop owner injured11 minutes ago
-
Naeem terms Pak-Saudi defense pact, a positive & historic progress21 minutes ago
-
BEEF launches fully funded scholarship program for matric toppers in Balochistan31 minutes ago
-
Historic pact strengthen defense ties between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia: Musadik Malik31 minutes ago
-
Governor directs to formulate strategy for providing latest skills to educated youth31 minutes ago
-
Ex-judge’s office targeted in Rawalpindi firing, no casualties41 minutes ago
-
Expected moon sighting for Rabi us Sani 1447 AH on Sep 2251 minutes ago
-
Hot and dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country on Saturday51 minutes ago
-
NA body urges improved arrangements for religious delegations, Zaireen policy reforms51 minutes ago