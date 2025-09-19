Punjab govt expanding modern cardiac facilities: Minister Salman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the credit for providing the best cardiac facilities to the people in just one and a half years goes to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the provincial government.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education on Friday regarding the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha, Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology, and Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center Murree.

The minister said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is determined to provide state-of-the-art cardiac services at the people’s doorstep. “We are providing modern cardiac facilities to the people of Murree and its surroundings. Syed Muhammad Hussain Samli Hospital and Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center will Insha Allah prove to be excellent treatment centers for the region,” he added.

During the meeting, the latest status of medical equipment and human resources for the three new institutes was reviewed.

Salman Rafique informed that for the first time in Punjab’s history, modern machinery worth crores of rupees is being procured for the new cardiac projects. He directed concerned officers to ensure timely implementation of their assigned responsibilities.

Earlier, the minister reviewed in detail the overall progress of all new cardiac projects.

Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood Khan, Chairman Punjab Chief Minister Advisory Committee on Cardiology Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mahmood Rahmani, Additional Secretaries Ameer Muhammad, Ashfaq-ur-Rehman, Anwar Briar, IDAP representatives, and other officials attended the meeting.

Professor Waris Farooqa, Professor Imran Waheed, Principal Sahiwal Medical College, MS Dr. Qaiser Mahmood Abbasi of Syed Muhammad Hussain Samli Hospital and Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center, and Executive Engineer Buildings Division Rawalpindi also participated via video link.