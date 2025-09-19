Open Menu

IGP Provides House To Another Martyr’s Family

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 11:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has continued his mission of providing homes to the families of police martyrs by allocating a house to the family of Shaheed Head Constable Nazar Abbas.

According to the spokesperson for Punjab Police on Friday, a house worth Rs. 13.5 million has been purchased and handed over to the martyr’s family in a private housing society in Dera Ghazi Khan, as per their preference.

Head Constable Nazar Abbas embraced martyrdom in 2024 during an encounter with miscreants in the Katcha Machka area.

He is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.

The house was provided through special efforts of IGP Dr Usman, with funds released by the government of Punjab to honor the sacrifice of the martyred officer.

Dr Usman paid glowing tribute to the courage and dedication of Shaheed Head Constable Nazar Abbas, stating that he laid down his life in the line of duty without regard for personal safety.

