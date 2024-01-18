Delegates From Africa Arrive For 3rd Engineering Show
Published January 18, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Around 50 delegates from Senegal, Gambia, Sierra Leone and Guinea are arriving here for the 3rd Engineering and Healthcare Show from Jan 18-20.
Business to business sessions and industry visits have been organized for these delegates, who are interested in agri machinery, cosmetics, kitchenware, construction, home appliances, surgicals and pharmaceutical products from Pakistan.
On the 3rd day of exhibition, the delegates will also visit some industries. As evidence of West African countries' increasing interest in Pakistani agri machinery and pharmaceuticals, delegates from the African countries have been regularly attending the Engineering and Healthcare Show in Lahore since its first edition in 2022.
Meanwhile, in line with the persistent efforts of Pakistan’s High Commission in Tanzania for promoting trade and economic activities between Pakistan and Tanzania, an eight member Tanzanian business delegation is attending the show.
The delegation is being led by Ghulam Abbas Hirani, Chairperson, Tanzania-Pakistan Business Council. Other members of the delegation include Gilead John Teri, Executive Director, Tanzania Investment Centre; Dr. Vivian Timothy Wonanji, Principal Drug Registration Officer, Tanzania Medicine and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA); Iddi Kassim Iddi, Managing Director, IDDCON Investment Limited; Amran K. Batenga, Chairman, M/S Tetra M Express; Arfaan Ahmed Alwani, Managing Director, M/S Agrovision Ltd; Hasham Alwani, Procurement Officer, M/S Shellcrafts Ltd. and Anthony Mapande, Medical Specialist, Kamanga Medics Hospital.
The conference mainly focused on exploring ways to promote Pakistan's trade relations with other countries including Tanzania. The conference also provided a good opportunity to the foreign delegates to interact with Pakistani exhibitors under one roof.
