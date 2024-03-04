Delegation From Uganda Embarks On Five-day Study Visit To BISP Office
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 05:55 PM
A 17-member delegation from Uganda, led by Mr. Aggrey David Kibenge, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development of Uganda, embarked on a study visit to the headquarters of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A 17-member delegation from Uganda, led by Mr. Aggrey David Kibenge, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development of Uganda, embarked on a study visit to the headquarters of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Pakistan.
The Secretary BISP, Mr. Amer Ali Ahmad, who welcomed the delegation at the inaugural session, and provided them an in-depth overview of BISP and its multifaceted initiatives.
Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad highlighted the pivotal role of BISP in providing a safety net for those identified as beneficiaries in Pakistan over the past 15 years.
Under the umbrella of BISP, programs such as the Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) - Kafaalat, have been instrumental in providing financial assistance to 9.3 million deserving families.
Moreover, BISP's Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programs for education, such as Taleemi Wazaif, have enrolled 9.2 million children, while Nashonuma, benefiting 1.7 million expectant and lactating women and infants, has played a pivotal role in addressing issues related nutritional needs.
Highlighting the core features of BISP, Secretary Ahmad emphasized the importance of the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) database, covering 35 million households and 88% of Pakistan's total population.
This robust database not only serves as a foundation for targeting beneficiaries but also facilitates timely and transparent interventions, particularly during pandemics and natural disasters.
In response, Mr. Aggrey David Kibenge, the delegation lead commended BISP for its hospitality and expressed keen interest in learning from BISP's experiences, particularly in managing the dynamic NSER registry.
He highlighted the potential for collaboration between Uganda and Pakistan to enhance their respective social protection systems.
The meeting was attended by Addl. Secretary BISP Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor, along with all Director Generals of BISP and representatives from the World Bank.
The visit of the delegation, scheduled from March 4 to March 8, 2024, aims to explore Pakistan's experiences in implementing social protection programs and to gain insights into various sides of BISP's operations.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Tokyo stock market hits high; oil prices dip
Karachi Kings leave for Islamabad
Governor SBP inaugurates 1st edition of Pakistan Financial Literacy Week
Emirates supports local charity in Islamabad as part of its 25th anniversary cel ..
Realme C67: The Only 108MP Available Under PKR 45,000
PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees with Insights on Workplace Wellbeing in Exclusiv ..
Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar
It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1st national immigration, welfare policy in its final stages: Dr. Arshad Mahmood25 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz sees off outgoing PM after farewell, guard of honour35 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House45 minutes ago
-
Bridge collapse and drowning tragedy in IIOJK: four dead, one missing45 minutes ago
-
Lecture on translation significance held at USB45 minutes ago
-
Hindu pilgrims to arrive for Shivratri on March 655 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Emirates supports local charity in Islamabad as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations1 hour ago
-
IGHDS to distribute over 1000 Ramadan ration bags among needy people1 hour ago
-
140 metric ton garbage lifted in a day: DC1 hour ago
-
Two Suspects Detained in Drug Raid2 hours ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur for community policing2 hours ago