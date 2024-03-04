Delegation from Uganda embarks on five-day study visit to BISP office

A 17-member delegation from Uganda, led by Mr. Aggrey David Kibenge, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development of Uganda, embarked on a study visit to the headquarters of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A 17-member delegation from Uganda, led by Mr. Aggrey David Kibenge, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development of Uganda, embarked on a study visit to the headquarters of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Pakistan.

The Secretary BISP, Mr. Amer Ali Ahmad, who welcomed the delegation at the inaugural session, and provided them an in-depth overview of BISP and its multifaceted initiatives.

Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad highlighted the pivotal role of BISP in providing a safety net for those identified as beneficiaries in Pakistan over the past 15 years.

Under the umbrella of BISP, programs such as the Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) - Kafaalat, have been instrumental in providing financial assistance to 9.3 million deserving families.

Moreover, BISP's Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programs for education, such as Taleemi Wazaif, have enrolled 9.2 million children, while Nashonuma, benefiting 1.7 million expectant and lactating women and infants, has played a pivotal role in addressing issues related nutritional needs.

Highlighting the core features of BISP, Secretary Ahmad emphasized the importance of the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) database, covering 35 million households and 88% of Pakistan's total population.

This robust database not only serves as a foundation for targeting beneficiaries but also facilitates timely and transparent interventions, particularly during pandemics and natural disasters.

In response, Mr. Aggrey David Kibenge, the delegation lead commended BISP for its hospitality and expressed keen interest in learning from BISP's experiences, particularly in managing the dynamic NSER registry.

He highlighted the potential for collaboration between Uganda and Pakistan to enhance their respective social protection systems.

The meeting was attended by Addl. Secretary BISP Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor, along with all Director Generals of BISP and representatives from the World Bank.

The visit of the delegation, scheduled from March 4 to March 8, 2024, aims to explore Pakistan's experiences in implementing social protection programs and to gain insights into various sides of BISP's operations.