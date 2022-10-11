Delegation of 150 monks from Thailand visits Julian Stupa Khanpur

Some one hundred and fifty Buddhist monks from Thailand paid religious rituals at the World Heritage Site Julian Stupa in Khanpur on Tuesday

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Some one hundred and fifty Buddhist monks from Thailand paid religious rituals at the World Heritage Site Julian Stupa in Khanpur on Tuesday.

According to the details, the delegation of Buddhist monks arrived at the Julian Stupa Khanpur included in the world heritage list.

Sub Regional Officer of the Archeology Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hazara Division Nawazuddin, Saeed Gul Kailash and Raja Adnan warmly welcomed the guests on their arrival at the stupa.

The delegation belonging to the Dhast civilization saw Buddha statues and performed religious rituals in Julian.

Sub-Regional Officer told media on this occasion that Gandhara civilization was considered sacred for various religions that was why the KP government had launched religious tourism.

He said that steps were underway to promote tourism in the country so that more tourists could visit religious places in Pakistan.