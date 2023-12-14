Open Menu

Delegation Of Telenor, Etisalat Group Meets IT Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2023 | 08:40 PM

A delegation comprising on the heads of Telenor Etisalat Group met with Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr Umar Saif here Thursday

The discussion focused on advancements in the telecom sector and the transition of Telenor's operations to PTCL, said a news release.

The delegation included Mikhail Gerchuk, CEO International Etisalat Group; Abdulrahim Al Nooryani, Chairman Etisalat International Pakistan; Hatem Bamatraf, CEO PTCL/Ufone; Petter-Børre Furberg, Head of Telenor Asia and Khurrum Ashfaque, CEO Telenor Pakistan.

The minister expressed positivity about PTCL's acquisition of Telenor operations in Pakistan. The merger would strengthen digital connectivity and contribute to the overall growth of the telecom sector, he added.

The Ministry of IT, he said, is committed to enhancing telecom services, with a focus on improving quality and accessibility across the country.

Dr Umar Saif asked telecom companies to proactively take measures to deliver superior services to consumers, emphasizing the sector's significant contribution to the nation's progress. He also announced that spectrum auctions would be held soon.

