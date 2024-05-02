Delegation visits temple

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) A 10-member delegation, including Civil Service academy Dr Sajad Mehmood

and Additional Director Muhammad Akram, on Thursday visited Katas Raj temple.

According to a press release issued here, the delegation appreciated the steps taken

to restore the temple.

Evacuee Trust Property board Secretary Farid Iqbal briefed the delegation about the

construction of rooms, dining halls and other development measures for the accommodation

of Hindu pilgrims coming from all over the world.

The delegation also visited different places of the temple and was informed about the historical background of the temple.

The delegation was also briefed about different initiatives, including the renovation of the temple, by the Shrines & Technical Branch of the Board.

A shield of appreciation was presented to Secretary Fareed Iqbal for his excellent services.