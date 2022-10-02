UrduPoint.com

Demand Of Rented Charpoy, Blankets Soar At Temporary Residential Points

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Demand of rented Charpoy, blankets soar at temporary residential points

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :As the winter season start approaching, a large number of vendors have set up their stalls of rented traditional beds (charpoy), blankets and pillows at temporary residential points of the city to offer residencies to passengers and drivers on cheaper rates.

The transporters and passengers were the main customers of these temporary residential points where they used to spend night by getting these rented items on cheaper rates. The transporters from Balochistan, Karachi, Lahore and other cities prefer to stay at these points instead of hotels and other rented rooms with high cost.

A stall owner near general bus stand Bahawalpur bypass, Sufyan Khan told this news agency that he had been running the business from last many years and earning handsome amount in every winter season.

He said that he offered one charpoy at Rs 150 per night, charge Rs 100 for a blanket and Rs 50 for a pillow per night from each person. He said that transporters were main customers as they get accommodation on cheaper rates.

Khan added that he was also running a small hotel from where he offered meal to his customers on cheap rates.

Safdar Hussain, another stall owner near Vehari Chowk bypass said that about 50 to 70 people stayed at his point on daily basis during the winter season.

He said that he charged Rs 300 per person for each night because they were also customers of his small hotel from where they used to purchase meal for dinner and breakfast.

A transporter Afzal Ali said that he used to drive loaded long vehicle about 10 to 12 hours daily and prefer these points for rest. He said that pick pocketing and swindlers were the only problem at these places as most of the people had been deprived of cash, valuables and documents by these criminals in the past. He said that these points were outside the city areas where the loaded vehicles can be parked easily, while, cheap rates of accommodation was also a major element of preferring these points.

He, however, complained about poor arrangements, the dusty pillows and blankets and a security threat due to improper checking, absence of security arrangements and verification of the accommodated people. The staff owners had never done inquiry about the customers before allowing them to stay.

The police department must provide special focus on the issue in order to prevent any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Balochistan Police Business Poor Hotel Vehicles Vehicle Bahawalpur Vehari Criminals From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

7 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

16 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

16 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

16 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.