Demo in Brussels against Indian brutalities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) has organized a protest demonstration in front of Indian Embassy in Brussels on Saturday to mark India's Independence Day, as Black Day.

The protest was arranged by KCEU in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and other political and social organizations, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A large number of people from all walks of life including Kashmiris, Pakistanis and Sikh community members, representatives of different organizations based in Belgium and other EU countries attended the protest demonstration.

The participants of the protest raised slogans against Indian Illegally Occupation of Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and brutalities committed by the Indian troops in the occupied territory.

They called upon the Indian regime to immediately end military siege and release all the illegally detained Kashmiris without any further delay.

They also asked the Indian Prime Minister to fulfill the promise of his predecessor Jahwaharlal Nehru to give the people of Jammu and Kashmir a chance to determine their own political future by exercising their right to self-determination.

On the occasion, the KCEU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, said, "We gathered here against Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris, minorities and oppressed people in India. He reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to continue peaceful struggle for liberation of Kashmir.

Other speakers on the occasion said, BJP-led Indian government repealed Kashmir's special status and erased identity of its people by revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution. They called for immediate international attention on the existing situation in IIOJK.