Open Menu

KP Grants Conditional Permission For Russian Dove Hunting

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM

KP grants conditional permission for Russian dove hunting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has conditionally allowed hunting of Russian doves until October 31, 2025.

An official notification issued by the Wildlife Department on Sunday said, hunting will only be permitted for licensed individuals and only on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The department stated that strict action will be taken against those who hunt out of the designated days. Wildlife staff will also closely monitor the bird population, and hunting activities can be suspended at any time if necessary.

The hunting fee has been set at Rs. 25 per bird, while keeping more birds than the permitted limit will result in a fine of Rs. 5,000 per extra bird.

Hunting before sunrise and after sunset has been strictly prohibited, and violators involved in illegal hunting will face immediate legal consequences.

Recent Stories

UK formally recognises Palestinian state

UK formally recognises Palestinian state

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises confere ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises conference to mark century of Arabic ..

16 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 k ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 key government, private sector ..

16 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first against Pak ..

Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Australia formally recognises Palestinian state

Australia formally recognises Palestinian state

31 minutes ago
 Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches ..

Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches 'Marhaba Surgeons' initiative

46 minutes ago
Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talen ..

Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talents through Emirati Goldsmiths ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified interna ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, pr ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'Th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals a ..

UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental p ..

Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies

3 hours ago
 First National Forum for Medical Education, Traini ..

First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu D ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan