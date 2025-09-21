KP grants conditional permission for Russian dove hunting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has conditionally allowed hunting of Russian doves until October 31, 2025.

An official notification issued by the Wildlife Department on Sunday said, hunting will only be permitted for licensed individuals and only on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The department stated that strict action will be taken against those who hunt out of the designated days. Wildlife staff will also closely monitor the bird population, and hunting activities can be suspended at any time if necessary.

The hunting fee has been set at Rs. 25 per bird, while keeping more birds than the permitted limit will result in a fine of Rs. 5,000 per extra bird.

Hunting before sunrise and after sunset has been strictly prohibited, and violators involved in illegal hunting will face immediate legal consequences.