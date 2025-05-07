Departments Ordered To Maintain Readiness As Per ‘War Book’
May 07, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) In the wake of a cowardly nighttime attack by India, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed all provincial departments to maintain full readiness in accordance with the protocols outlined in the ‘War Book’.
The directive was issued during a high-level video conference with administrative secretaries from all provincial departments, including the Chairman of Planning and Development.
The chief secretary stressed the need to formally document all preparedness measures for the development of comprehensive guidelines. He further instructed that control rooms in the departments of Home and the Implementation and Coordination would remain operational around the clock. The departments have been advised to coordinate closely with the Home Department for any necessary support.
Underscoring the critical role of the Health Department and Rescue 1122 in emergency response, the Chief Secretary asked the Information Department to establish a dedicated control room to facilitate timely communication and keep the public informed.
Earlier, the Chief Secretary, accompanied by Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar, visited the central control room at the Home Department to review the province’s overall situation. He instructed all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, regional police officers (RPOs), and district police officers (DPOs) to remain on high alert and ensure continuous coordination between district-level control rooms and the central command.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar briefed the meeting on ongoing security measures, confirming that Punjab Police is on high alert. He said that personnel are deployed at all key locations, including border outposts and are maintaining heightened vigilance. He said that the police are working in full coordination with local administrations, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122 and other security agencies. Situation updates are being monitored in real time from Punjab Police control rooms, he added.
