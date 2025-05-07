Open Menu

Departments Ordered To Maintain Readiness As Per ‘War Book’

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Departments ordered to maintain readiness as per ‘War Book’

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) In the wake of a cowardly nighttime attack by India, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed all provincial departments to maintain full readiness in accordance with the protocols outlined in the ‘War Book’.

The directive was issued during a high-level video conference with administrative secretaries from all provincial departments, including the Chairman of Planning and Development.

The chief secretary stressed the need to formally document all preparedness measures for the development of comprehensive guidelines. He further instructed that control rooms in the departments of Home and the Implementation and Coordination would remain operational around the clock. The departments have been advised to coordinate closely with the Home Department for any necessary support.

Underscoring the critical role of the Health Department and Rescue 1122 in emergency response, the Chief Secretary asked the Information Department to establish a dedicated control room to facilitate timely communication and keep the public informed.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary, accompanied by Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar, visited the central control room at the Home Department to review the province’s overall situation. He instructed all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, regional police officers (RPOs), and district police officers (DPOs) to remain on high alert and ensure continuous coordination between district-level control rooms and the central command.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar briefed the meeting on ongoing security measures, confirming that Punjab Police is on high alert. He said that personnel are deployed at all key locations, including border outposts and are maintaining heightened vigilance. He said that the police are working in full coordination with local administrations, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122 and other security agencies. Situation updates are being monitored in real time from Punjab Police control rooms, he added.

Recent Stories

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chie ..

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..

26 minutes ago
 The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Fo ..

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..

34 minutes ago
 EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

19 hours ago
District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

19 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

19 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

19 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

19 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

19 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan