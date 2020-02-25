Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed has directed the concerned officers to achieve 100 per cent target of digital birth registration

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed has directed the concerned officers to achieve 100 per cent target of digital birth registration.

While presiding over a meeting at Committee Room of his office here on Tuesday, he said that every new born in the district should be registered digitally into the database.

The meeting was briefed that the target of registering 761,000 children was set for the district. So far, 356,000 children had been registered digitally with the help of UNICEF, local government and Telenor Pakistan. It was also told that data of registration was uploaded periodically.

The meeting was attended by the Head of Child Protection Program of UNICEF Ms Micaela Pasini, Divisional Director Local Government Ishtiaq Ahmad, In-charge Digital Birth Registration Punjab Farooq Ahmad Khara and other concerned officers.