Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, DPO Visit Fruit, Vegetable Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 06:01 PM

Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chatha on Tuesday directed the authorities to ensure transparent auction process at the fruit and vegetable market and fix the vegetable prices on merit

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chatha on Tuesday directed the authorities to ensure transparent auction process at the fruit and vegetable market and fix the vegetable prices on merit.

He expressed these views while visiting the market with District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Mustanser Firoze.

He said the assistant commissioner and sub-divisional police officer would visit the fruit and vegetable market on daily basis and fix rates of fruits and vegetables.

He said the government would take stern action against profiteers.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over cleanliness situation at the market.

