Deputy Director, Regional Education Coordinator Visit Govt Degree College Pattan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2023 | 07:47 PM

In an effort to bolster community involvement in the development of Government Degree College Pattan Kohistan

Deputy Director Arshad Ahmed and Regional Education Coordinator JM Tuesday paid a visit to the institution.

Their Primary goal was to engage the local community in fostering the overall growth of the college.

During their visit, separate meetings were conducted with local community representatives and the Deputy Commissioner. The visiting team, led by Director SB, included JM Coordinator and Deputy Directors. The team commended the commendable efforts of Principal Professor Mushtaq Ahmed in spearheading the establishment of Government Degree College Alai.

Arshad Ahmed said that Government Degree College Alai successfully enrolled 105 new students during its inaugural session, indicative of the growing demand for higher education in the region and the commitment of Principal Mushtaq Ahmed and his team.

As part of this visit, the Director allocated essential resources for Government Degree College Alai. These resources included two hundred tablets, a desk for the Principal's office, ten office chairs, and three Almirahs. The allocation was made from supplies sourced from two colleges in Battagram.

The active involvement of the local community during this visit plays a significant role in advancing the college's interests.

These collaborative efforts aim to create a conducive learning environment for students.

The Regional Directorate of Higher Education Hazara has committed to providing essential support to address these challenges and ensure the continuous progress and success of the institution.

