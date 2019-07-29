UrduPoint.com
Deputy Speaker Nation Assembly Declined Request To Participate In Award Giving Ceremony

Mon 29th July 2019 | 09:04 PM

Deputy Speaker Nation Assembly declined request to participate in award giving ceremony

Deputy Speaker Nation Assembly has declined the request to participate in an award giving ceremony to nationalist leaders at Balochistan University, as the awards being giving to them on name of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) Deputy Speaker Nation Assembly has declined the request to participate in an award giving ceremony to nationalist leaders at Balochistan University, as the awards being giving to them on name of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.The spokesperson of Deputy Speaker has stated that Qasim Khan Suri wouldn't participate in the award given ceremony owing to his busy schedule in Federal Capital till August 02.Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai is the chief organizer of this ceremony and he extended invitation as Chief Guest to Deputy Speaker Nation Assembly Qasim Khan Suri but he declined the invitation.

However, he supposes to give awards as chancellor of University to personalities like Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo, Sardar Ataullah Khan Mengal, and Abdul Samad Khan Achakzai.

Unfortunately these all three are nationalist leaders and have anti sentiments.They always talk against country and federation and their children had also given statements against federation.

Especially Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Hasil Bizenjo had given strange statements in past. The Baluchistan opinion circle has also expressed concern on giving awards to such personalities.

They also raised objections on it.Moreover, the political leaders of Balochistan have urged upon the county top circle that question should be asked to Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai of holding such event for these leaders. It was worth mentioned here that NAB has already initiated billion of rupees corruption investigation against Governor Balochistan.

