Dera Police Arrest 61 Drug Peddlers; 17 Kg Narcotics Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Dera police intensified the crackdown against narcotics, arrested 61 drug peddlers, and recovered 10 kg of ice, 7 kg of hashish, and other drugs during the last week in the limits of various police stations of DIKhan District.
While giving the briefing on the operations, SP City Muhammad Ishaq said that on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood Dera police conducted successful operations against the narcotics in the different localities of the city.
He said that during the last week, police arrested at least 61 drug peddlers in the various operations against the narcotics.
He said that police recovered narcotics worth millions of rupees.
SP City further said that during the campaign, about 10 kg of ice, about 7 kg of hashish, and other drugs were recovered from the possession of the arrested drug dealers.
The police registered 59 cases in the different police stations and started further investigations, he added.
“Special teams have been constituted who will conduct regular operations against all those involved in the drug business,” he said.
He further informed that District Police will continue its operations against drugs and other crimes in the coming weeks and months in all parts of the District.
