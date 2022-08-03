Dera police arrest proclaimed offender, drug dealer

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The district police have tightened a noose around anti-social elements, arresting a proclaimed offender here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson, Station House Officer(SHO) Yarik Police Station Asmatullah while acting on tip-off conducted operation and arrested Taj Wali who was wanted by Lakki Marwat in murder case.

Separately, Prova police arrested a notorious narcotics dealer Hashim and recovered 150 gram hashish and 400 gram heroin from his possession.

Police registered a case and put him behind bars.