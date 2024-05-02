Dera Police Arrested 5 Outlaws; Hashish, Weapon Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Dera police during the successful operation against criminal elements arrested five outlaws, recovered 1290 grams of hashish and weapon in the limits of various police stations.
According to the police spokesman, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, Dera police intestified the crackdown against the criminals. According to details Parowa police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Anwar Khattak along with SHO Sabatin Hussain checked 30 houses, 20 vehicles and 40 motorcycles during the search and strike operation.
During the checking police arrested Muhammad Sattar son of Malik Shahnawaz resident of Diwala and recovered 510 grams of hashish from his possession. Another accused Muhammad Khalid, son of Muhammad Khan resident of Indus colony was arrested and police recovered 530 grams of hashish from his possession.
Similarly, Kirri Khasor Police Station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Faheem Abbas Khan during the search operation Kalam Deen son of Sher Mohammad resident of Malikhel Kachha was arrested and police recovered a single 30 bore pistol with ammunition.
Another accused Muhammad Amin, son of Ghulam resident of Jhok Gaima wala was arrested with one 12-bore repeater with ammunition.
Hidayatullah son of Muhammad Khan resident of Shaikai was arrested and police recovered one-shot gun with 12 bore ammunition from his possession.
Feroze Khan, son of Noor Khan was arrested and police recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession.
Meanwhile, Darazinda Police Station led by SDPO Darazinda Circle Muslim Khan along with SHO Taib Deen Khan, conducted a successful operation and arrested the accused Ibrahim Shah son of Altaf Shah resident of Lunda Baloch and recovered 250 grams of hashish from his possession.
The police registered the separate cases against the arrested criminals in the various police stations and started further investigations.
Recent Stories
TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.
Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hyderabad police arrest suspect after encounter2 minutes ago
-
Eight power pilferers booked12 minutes ago
-
PTA deliberating on FBR decision12 minutes ago
-
Delegation of DMG officers visits FMTH21 minutes ago
-
Intending pilgrims vaccination starts22 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM orders crackdown on illegal foreigners, drug mafia after KPO attack investigation22 minutes ago
-
Murad chairs SDT board meeting to appoint MD from market31 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister visits Sir Sadiq Hospital41 minutes ago
-
21 lawbreakers netted41 minutes ago
-
Skindar Bosan rebuts report of supporting some candidates in by-election42 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's merchandise export improves in March42 minutes ago
-
Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Girls Cadet College Turbat Hosts First Passing-Out Parade52 minutes ago