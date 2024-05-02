Dera police arrested 5 outlaws; hashish, weapon recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Dera police during the successful operation against criminal elements arrested five outlaws, recovered 1290 grams of hashish and weapon in the limits of various police stations.

According to the police spokesman, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, Dera police intestified the crackdown against the criminals. According to details Parowa police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Anwar Khattak along with SHO Sabatin Hussain checked 30 houses, 20 vehicles and 40 motorcycles during the search and strike operation.

During the checking police arrested Muhammad Sattar son of Malik Shahnawaz resident of Diwala and recovered 510 grams of hashish from his possession. Another accused Muhammad Khalid, son of Muhammad Khan resident of Indus colony was arrested and police recovered 530 grams of hashish from his possession.

Similarly, Kirri Khasor Police Station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Faheem Abbas Khan during the search operation Kalam Deen son of Sher Mohammad resident of Malikhel Kachha was arrested and police recovered a single 30 bore pistol with ammunition.

Another accused Muhammad Amin, son of Ghulam resident of Jhok Gaima wala was arrested with one 12-bore repeater with ammunition.

Hidayatullah son of Muhammad Khan resident of Shaikai was arrested and police recovered one-shot gun with 12 bore ammunition from his possession.

Feroze Khan, son of Noor Khan was arrested and police recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Meanwhile, Darazinda Police Station led by SDPO Darazinda Circle Muslim Khan along with SHO Taib Deen Khan, conducted a successful operation and arrested the accused Ibrahim Shah son of Altaf Shah resident of Lunda Baloch and recovered 250 grams of hashish from his possession.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested criminals in the various police stations and started further investigations.