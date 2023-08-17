Dera Police foiled smuggling bid of 5714 liters Iranian oil

Dera police arrested six outlaws including two suspects, 5714 liters of Iranian diesel recovered in the limits of Chaudhwan police station on Thursday

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Dera police arrested six outlaws including two suspects, 5714 liters of Iranian diesel recovered in the limits of Chaudhwan police station on Thursday.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Amanullah Khan, foiled the smuggling attempt of Iranian diesel and arrested four accused.

The police stopped two Datsun for checking and recovered 5714 liters Iranian diesel. The arrested accused identified as Ashrafullah son of Muhammad Hussain resident of Naiwela, Shah Gul son of Muhammad Khan resident of Lunda Sharif, Naik Muhammad son of Dost Muhammad resident of Pishin.

While during the search and strike operation, houses, bus stand and hotels and various places were checked and 02 suspects were arrested.

Police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.