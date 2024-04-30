Open Menu

Woman Killed, 3 Injured In Fire

Published April 30, 2024

Woman killed, 3 injured in fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A woman killed while three others sustained injuries in fire broke out in the slum areas along Tando Mohammad Khan Road on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel, the tragic incident occurred when fire suddenly erupted in the slum alongside the road.

Police and rescue officials swiftly arrived at the scene and commenced rescue operations.

The injured were promptly transferred to the hospital for medical attention.

As investigations into the incident were underway, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown so far, police said.

