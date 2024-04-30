UoS Holds Photography Exhibition To Mark World Labour Day
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Institute of Arts and Design organized a photography and videography exhibition
to mark the World Labour Day at the University of Sargodha here on Tuesday.
UoS Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yasin inaugurated the exhibition
at Zubeida Agha Art Gallery which showcased a diverse range of photographs
capturing the essence of labour and its significance in shaping society.
Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yasin emphasized the importance of recognizing the
contributions of labourers in building a prosperous society.
He also said that labor rights were fundamental human rights, and it's incumbent
upon all of us to ensure that every worker was treated with respect, dignity, and
fairness.
Faculty members and students from the Institute of Arts and Design UoS highlighted
the department's commitment to using art as a medium for social commentary and
advocacy.
The exhibition served as a platform to raise awareness about labour rights and
to show solidarity with the working class.
