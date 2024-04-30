Open Menu

UoS Holds Photography Exhibition To Mark World Labour Day

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM

UoS holds photography exhibition to mark World Labour Day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Institute of Arts and Design organized a photography and videography exhibition

to mark the World Labour Day at the University of Sargodha here on Tuesday.

UoS Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yasin inaugurated the exhibition

at Zubeida Agha Art Gallery which showcased a diverse range of photographs

capturing the essence of labour and its significance in shaping society.

Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yasin emphasized the importance of recognizing the

contributions of labourers in building a prosperous society.

He also said that labor rights were fundamental human rights, and it's incumbent

upon all of us to ensure that every worker was treated with respect, dignity, and

fairness.

Faculty members and students from the Institute of Arts and Design UoS highlighted

the department's commitment to using art as a medium for social commentary and

advocacy.

The exhibition served as a platform to raise awareness about labour rights and

to show solidarity with the working class.

Related Topics

World University Of Sargodha All From Labour

Recent Stories

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

5 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

3 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

3 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

4 hours ago
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

4 hours ago
 NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

5 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan